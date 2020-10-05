JUST IN: Buhari approves special salary for Nigerian teachers

In commemoration of the World Teachers Day on October 5, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country

He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

Mr Buhari said this in Abuja on Tuesday during the celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

The education minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.

The 2020 theme of the World Teachers’ Day is Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future.

Details later…