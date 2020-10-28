JUST IN: Buhari meets T.Y. Danjuma at Aso Villa

Agency Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with former Minister of Defence, retired Gen. T. Y. Danjuma, at the State House, Abuja.

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this via pictorial reports on the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House correspondents as at the time of filing this report.

It was however gathered the meeting may not be unconnected with the ongoing critical consultations with major stakeholders in the country aimed at finding lasting solutions to the security and socio-economic challenges.

The President had on Oct. 23 presided over a crucial virtual meeting with former Nigerian leaders at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The former leaders, who participated in the meeting virtually from their homes included Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan and Earnest Shonekan.

Buhari had also met with members of the nation’s security and intelligence community, on Oct. 22 in Abuja, and later addressed the nation on the ENDSARS protests embarked upon by some aggrieved youths in the country.(NAN)