JUST IN: COVID-19 Palliative Warehouse Uncovered In Osun, Looting Set To Begin (VIDEO)

The warehouse accommodating the COVID-19 palliatives meant for the people of Osun State has been uncovered.

The palliatives were found at the Cocoa House, Ede, Osun state and from the look of things, looting is about to begin.

Recall that a similar event where palliatives were looted occurred at the Amuwo Area of Lagos on Thursday. The Lagos State Government, however, noted that this set of palliatives were donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) on September 22, and was meant to be shared among the whole states in the SouthWest.

They discovered Osun state COVID 19 palliatives at Cocoa house, Ede, Osun state #ItIsNotFinished #OneVoice. pic.twitter.com/yrBfdKWaRR — I'm Dammy (@AyamDamiee) October 23, 2020

