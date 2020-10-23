just-in:-crowd-invades-warehouse,-steals-food-items-in-osun

ADVERTISEMENT

There was pandemonium in Osun State on Friday after a crowd invaded the Cocoa House, Ede, the warehouse housing food items stored for distribution as coronavirus palliative.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained video and pictures of people stealing packs of noodles, rice, sugar, garri, and other food items kept as COVID-19 palliative.

The crowd, mainly young people, came with motorcycles and buses, to transport looted items from the warehouse to their respective homes.

This is coming a day after a similar incident happened in Lagos.

Details soon…