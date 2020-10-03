JUST IN: Deputy Plateau VC regains freedom

Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Plateau State University, Bokkos, (PLASU), Dr. Jurji Gomos, who was kidnapped on Friday, has regained freedom.

He spent close to 20 hours with his abductors.

The Nation had reported the kidnappers broke into his residence in the early hours of Friday and took him to an unknown destination.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Yohana Izam, who confirmed his release to The Nation said: “This followed spirited efforts by the Management and Staff of the University, security agencies, family and associates of Dr. Gomos.”

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. John Agam, explained the Vice-Chancellor also appreciated State Government for its solidarity with the institution at a very grave and trying moment.

Izam, enjoined all staff to continue to pray for peace and progress at the university.