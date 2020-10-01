Just in: El-Rufai releases 25 prisoners

Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has announced the release of 25 prisoners and reduction of the sentence for nine others.

The governor made the disclosure in his message to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, on Thursday in Kaduna.

“As we mark the diamond jubilee of our country’s freedom, it is customary that we extend a gesture of mercy to some persons that are serving their sentence in prisons within Kaduna State.

“I have exercised powers vested by Section 212 of the Constitution and accepted the recommendations of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy to commute the sentences of 34 convicts.

“Based on this decision, 25 convicts are to be released, while others have had their sentences reduced, including commuttal of death sentences for some convicted armed robbers to life imprisonment.”

El-Rufai reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensure peace and urged residents to continue to do their utmost for peace and harmony in various communities.

“We are also encouraged by the community level initiatives for peace that are going on in the southern Kaduna senatorial district, beginning with the exemplary efforts of community leaders in Atyap Chiefdom.

“We pray Almighty God to bless these efforts and strengthen the constituency for peace across the state,” he added.

He also spoke on the government efforts in the areas of governance, education, health, economy and infrastructure.

“We have strengthened our sub-national economy with foreign direct investment and established strong credentials for ease of doing business.

“Our governance agenda aims to ensure that poverty does not stifle a child’s ability to gain decent basic education and that young people have the skills and access to finance to actualize their agency in creating jobs or in doing well where they are employed.

“Through increased investments in the health sector, we seek to reduce the possibility that pregnancy becomes a fatal ordeal for mother and infant.

“We seek to stand by the hardworking and the honest, to promote initiative and to reward merit,” the governor said.

vanguardngr.com