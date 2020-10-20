just-in:-#endsars:-hoodlums-set-police-station-ablaze-in-ibadan

Some hoodlums have reportedly set a police station on fire in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The Ojoo police station was set on fire after police killed three persons in a clash with thugs earlier today.

According to witnesses, the crisis started after police attempted to disperse a crowd of protesters.

During the confrontation, three persons were shot dead. PREMIUM TIMES also reported that six persons who sustained injuries have been rushed to a hospital.

The police station was set on fire alongside many vehicles inside.

The state police spokesperson, Fadeyi Olugbenga, is yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages as of the time this report was published.

This newspaper reported that the protest also turned violent in Lagos where some thugs burnt the Orile police station.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew.