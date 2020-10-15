JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters besiege National Assembly

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

#EndSARS protesters numbering over 1,000 have laid siege on the main gate of the National Assembly.

The protesters returned to the National Assembly gate after they protested there on Wednesday.

As a result of the sheer number of the protesters, police men and other security agents quickly shut the gates to the National Assembly.

The protesting youths, staff and visitors have been stopped from gaining entrance.

Most lawmakers and staff had to access the complex through the Presidency and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) gates.

The youths, bearing placards with varied inscription, are chanting solidarity songs as well as dancing to popular songs by local artistes.

Details shortly…