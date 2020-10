By Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

EndSARS protesters have reportedly attacked and burn a police station in Aba.

The police station popularly known as zone 6, is located at the Ogbor Hill axis of the commercial city.

Information about the incident is still sketchy.

Information however has it that the state government is about imposing a dusk to dawn curfew in Aba as measures to arrest the situation before it escalates.