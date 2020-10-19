JUST IN: #ENDSARS protesters, hoodlums clash in Abuja

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

There was pandemonium in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Monday as #ENDSARS protesters were again attacked by suspected hoodlums.

Several persons were injured and vehicles vandalised as the invasion of the new groups led to a clash in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters in the central area of Abuja.

It was chaos as people scampered for safety and tried to defend themselves as the invading groups attacked the protesters with sticks and machetes, destroying vehicles and anything else on their path.

The situation held up vehicular traffic and business activities.

Along the Dutse-Gwarinpa Express Way the protesters managed to repel some persons who also attacked them with crude weapons.

The protests holding daily in the past couple of weeks have slowed down activities in the city.

With every passing day it appears the number of protesters keep increasing.

The protesters have divided themselves into groups blocking strategic points of the nation’s capital simultaneously to drive home their message.

On Monday, they set out from various locations as Airport Road, Nyanya, Kubwa, Berger Roundabout, and the CBN headquarters among others.

There were also reports that protesters were being manhandled by police around Karu, Nyanya area of the FCT.