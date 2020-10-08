JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters march on Police headquarters

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have besieged the Force Headquarters in Abuja to demand scrap of the police unit.

The protest paralysed vehicular traffic in the central area of Abuja where the police headquarters is located.

It was also quite dramatic as the placard-wielding protesters poured red paint on the road to represent the alleged killings and bloodshed by SARS operatives.

They also kept chatting #EndSARS.

Among them was leader of the #RevolutionNow campaign, Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters said many of the SARS operatives have been indicted for rights violations, including extra-judicial killings, extortion, illegal detention and other misconduct.

