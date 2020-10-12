JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters shut Osun governor’s office

Hundreds of protesters campaigning against police brutality and calling for the disbandment of the notorious police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), have shut down the Osun State governor’s office.

The protesters on Monday disrupted vehicular movements and locked the entrance gate of the State Government Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun capital.

Some protesters who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said except Governor Gboyega Oyetola agrees to address the protesters, his office gate will remain closed.

Protests seeking the disbandment of SARS having taken place since last week. Demonstrations have spread across the country and have drawn wide international support.

The police announced a dissolution of the unit on Sunday after multiple attacks on protesters. However, protests have continued with activists expressing dissatisfaction with terms of the announced reforms.

The Osun State’s Commissioner of Information, Funke Egbemode, did not respond to our correspondent’s calls and text messages on whether the governor will address the protesters or not.