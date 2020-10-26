just-in:-fire-guts-abuja-building-materials-market-in-dei-dei

Daily News

Kwali Council inaugurates 21 man–cttee to implement Child's Rights Act

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A section of the international building materials market in Dei-Dei, Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The section, known as “New Market” is located in the Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC of the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Although the source of the fire was not immediately known, men of the Federal Fire Service who rushed to the area were said to have called for reinforcement as their equipment could not contain the inferno.

