JUST IN: Four dead, eight injured in Lagos building collapse

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a building collapse at Obalende, Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in its situation report, said eight others were injured

The collapsed building is located at 62, Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos Island

According to LASEMA, the three-storey building was under construction before it partially collapsed.

“The cause of collapse is yet to be ascertained but efforts are presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

“As at 5:40pm, a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other Stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA Paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General hospital.

“Four people (three males and 1 female) have so far been recovered dead and handed over to SEHMU at the incident scene,” Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s Head of , Public Affairs, said in a statement.