JUST IN: Gas tank explodes in Lagos

A gas tank at a station in Lagos exploded in the early hours of Thursday.

The gas station is in Fatade area of Baruwa in Alimosho part of Lagos State.

The explosion, which occurred around 6 a.m., engulfed the entire vicinity affecting buildings close to the gas station.

The cause of the explosion and the number of casualties could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Fire fighters and emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency are enroute the scene of explosion.

More details later…

