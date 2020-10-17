JUST IN: Hoodlums attack Oyetola’s convoy in Osogbo

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Pandemonium erupted on Saturday at the popular Ola-Iya Junction, Osogbo capital of Osun State as some hoodlums attacked Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy with stones, cutlasses and sticks after he addressed #EndSARS protesters.

The Governor had marched with other state executives from Alekuwodo area to where the protesters barricaded Ola-Iya.

After the address, the Governor was about leaving the scene when some hoodlums stormed the place and attacked his convoy.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on media, Mabel Aderonke confirmed the incident to The Nation.

She said the Governor addressed #EndSARS protesters but as he was about leaving the scene, some hoodlums hijacked the protest and start pelting the convoy with stones and sticks.

