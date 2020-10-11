JUST IN: Hoodlums invade Delta community, destroy buildings, cars, shoot sporadically

A corporal serving with the 222 battalion of the Nigerian army stationed at Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State identified as Corporal E. E Monday, was among the two persons shot on Saturday during a clash with some armed rampaging youths in Evwreni community.

The immediate past president general of the community, Chief Victor Ohare was not left out as he too also sustained gunshot wounds during the clash in the community which was as a result of agitations that arose following unconfirmed reports of the death of the community vigilante chairman, Tuesday Okuah while in the custody of operatives of the Inspector General of Police IGP, monitoring team at Abuja.

Okuah in company of some persons from the community namely; Ochuko Kumane, Kelly Omojugheri and Stephen Atiri, were all taken to Abuja last Wednesday by the IGP team for further investigation over the death of one Sylvester Adjogbe who is the younger brother to a former executive director of projects on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Samuel Adjogbe.

Details later: