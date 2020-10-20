just-in:-hunters-join-#endsars-protesters-in-osogbo

Daily News

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Hunters Group of Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon joined #EndSARS protesters at the popular Ola-Iya junction, Osogbo capital of Osun State in solidarity against police brutality and attack by hoodlums.

The youths had converged on the junction, barricading all the roads leading to the highway around noon.

The hunters led by their head, Hammed Nureen, marched from Odi-Olowo street in their scores to join the protesters.

They assured them of safety and protection from thugs planning to attack them

Details shortly..

