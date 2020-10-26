JUST IN: Ibadan Elder Statesman, T. A. Akinyele Is Dead

Ibadan elder statesman, Chief Theophilus Adeleke, Akinyele is dead.

Pa Akinyele died in Lagos on Monday at the age of 88.

He was born February 29, 1932, in Ibadan and was Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance of the old Western State of Nigeria, Registrar and Secretary to the Council of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife Nigeria.

He also served as Secretary to the Military Government, Oyo.

He rose to the position of Head of the Civil Service of Oyo State and also served as Director of Budget and Special Adviser on Budget Affairs to President Shehu Shagari from 1979-1983.

He holds the chieftaincy title of Bobajiro of Ibadanland and is an Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Akinyele worked as a consultant after retirement from public service.

Like this: Like Loading...