Just in: INEC fixes Feb 18 for 2023 presidential election

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu has announced the date for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the House of Representatives committee on 1999 constitution review, Mahmood said that February 18, would be the date for 2023 presidential election.

The commission had in the last few months conducted three gubernatorial elections, ranging from Bayelsa, Edo and Ondo.

