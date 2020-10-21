JUST IN: Lagos Currently On Fire As ‘Forces Beyond Control’ Embark On Rampage (VIDEOS)

Lagos State government properties those of APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s family have come under attacks in Lagos as angry youths troop out to protest the slaughter of protesters by soldiers at Lekki.

There are videos online showing commercial buses at the Bus Rapid Transport station at Ebute Meta and the Lagos City Hall on fire.

There are also reports of the house of Sanwo-Olu’s mother at Surulere being set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the governor has spent all night visiting hospitals to see injured survivors of the shootings by soldiers at Lekki yesterday, shortly after he declared a 24-hour indefinite curfew.

