JUST IN: Many Feared Dead, Panic As Bloody Violence Erupts Between Drug Peddlers And Lagos Residents (VIDEO)

A bloody violence on Thursday, erupted between some suspected drug peddlers and residents of Igbo-Olomu, Ikorodu Lagos State, leading to panic in the vicinity as residents run helter-skelter.

According to reports, many have been feared dead as a result of the violence.

According to eyewitnesses, vehicular and business activities have been grounded in the area.

As at press time, the local vigilance group in Ikorodu popularly called ‘Onyabo’ the Nigeria Police Force and the Army are on the ground are already on ground.

