JUST IN: Massive Gunshots In Akure As APC And PDP Supporters Clash

There was massive shooting along Oba Adeshida road in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday morning following a clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) escalated.

The clash was said to be a reprisal attack over the killing of an APC member in Oba Nla area of Akure on Saturday night.

Several persons were said to have been injured while many vehicles were vandalised in the clash.

The clash has since spread to Erakhale area and motorists have stopped plying the Oba Adeshida road as at this time.

Details shortly…

