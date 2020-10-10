Just in: Mimiko wins unit

Former governor of Ondo state and national leader of Zenith Labour party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has won in his unit. Mimiko”s ZLP polled 81, in his Unit 20 ward 7, Ondo West council area of the state.
The APC scored 19 votes while the PDP scored 31 votes.
