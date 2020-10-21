just-in:-nse-postpones-all-events-scheduled-for-the-week

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday, announced the postponement of all events scheduled for this week.

The NSE said the postponement was because of the social unrest experienced across the nation.

A new date will be communicated in due course for the various events, the Nigerian bourse said.

#ENDSARS protests across Nigeria turned bloody on Tuesday, many people dead and several others injured.

On Wednesday, notable organizations and institutions of government were attacked and razed by angry mob in different parts of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

The NSE listed events scheduled to hold this week to include Ikeja Hotels Plc Closing Gong Ceremony, a FinTech Webinar and the NSE’s Market Data Workshop 2020.

“We thank those who have shown interest and registered for these events,” the statement said Wednesday.

“Please be assured that your registration details will be automatically transferred to the new date of the relevant event.

“We truly regret any inconvenience this date change may have caused and look forward to your participation.”