Daily News

JUST IN: Okonjo-Iweala is candidate with the best chance- WTO

By
0
just-in:-okonjo-iweala-is-candidate-with-the-best-chance-wto
Views: Visits 3

Our Reporter

Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has the best chance of emerging Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) via consensus, the body has stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet after the head of delegates meeting on Wednesday in Geneva, the WTO said the result of the consultations is now

WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said: “The candidate that had the best chance of attaining a consensus of the membership is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria. Consultations on the way fwd will start immediately”.

Details shortly…

Nigerians shouldn’t abandon, demoralise police – AbdulRazaq

Previous article

Scholarship: Amnesty office moves to ease verification of students

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News