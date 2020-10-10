[just-in]-#ondodecide2020:-police-confirm-shootings-at-polling-unit

There were sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure on Saturday.
Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure.
No casualty was recorded as at the time of filing this report.
Tee-Lee Ikoro also confirmed that Mobile Police operatives have been deployed to the scene.
Details later…
