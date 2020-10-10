[just-in]-#ondodecide2020:-police-confirm-shootings-at-polling-unit

Daily News

JUST IN: Police confirms shootings at Ondo polling unit
Voters wait to cast their votes

There were sporadic shootings at Pollíng Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure on Saturday.

Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro confirmed the incident to newsmen in Akure.

No casualty was recorded as at the time of filing this report.

Tee-Lee Ikoro also confirmed that Mobile Police operatives have been deployed to the scene.

Details later…

