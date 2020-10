ADVERTISEMENT

At least one person has been shot as police attacked #EndSARS protesters in Ondo State, witnesses have said.

A witness, who was present at the Ondo town protest, told PREMIUM TIMES that the police first fired live ammunition before firing teargas to disperse the protesters in Ondo town.

One the victims shot by police in Ondo town

Violence against protesters by security forces have continued across Nigeria despite local and international calls for caution.

