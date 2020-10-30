just-in:-panel-storms-military-mortuary,-insists-on-inspecting-dead-bodies

By Nwafor Sunday

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS Related Abused and other matters Friday visited the military hospital at Ikoyi, and insisted on inspecting the mortuary.

After about 30 minutes denial, soldiers were said to have granted them access to the area.

A member of the panel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, said the panel has ‘confidential information’ that certain events took place in the hospital on October 20, 2020.

His words “We are exercising our mandate on behalf of the governor of Lagos State under the tribunal of inquiry laws.

“We have already inspected the Lekki toll gate today and we decided to pay an unscheduled visit to the mortuary of the Military Hospital because we have confidential information concerning certain events that took place in the hospital here.

“We are waiting for them to grant us access to inspect the mortuary because we have reasons to believe that that facility is relevant to our investigation.

“We don’t want to make any conclusions yet until we have access to that mortuary to inspect it.

“We have a pathologist with us who is here to help us conduct medical examination of bodies we may find in the mortuary.”

It would be recalled that about five bullets were discovered at Lekki Tollgate today.

