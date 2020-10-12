JUST IN: PDP BoT meets over Ondo poll, SARS disbandment

By Dirisu Yakubu

A meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is currently ongoing at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Although details of the meeting remained sketchy at the time of filing this report, a highly-placed official of the party told our correspondent that top on the agenda is the recent disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force, following nationwide protest about its model of operations.

“The party is pleased with the manner government respected the wish of ordinary Nigerians by dissolving SARS. The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has done well. So, the gathering of these eminent personalities is to make the position of the BoT known.

“Also, they will take a cursory look at Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo state. I can’t speak on this much because the National Working Committee will make the position of the party clear on the matter,” our source who craves anonymity told our correspondent.

Vanguard News Nigeria