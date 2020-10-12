JUST IN: Pegi residents block FCT Minister’s gate, protest abductions

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Residents of Pegi, a community in Kuje Area Council, residents of the area, on Monday morning blocked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s entrance gate during a peaceful protest.

Former Vice Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mr. Mohammed Baba and some legislative members were Kidnapped on Sunday.

It was gathered the victims’ bus was hijacked while returning from the office of the new Education Secretary of the council, Mr. Yunusa Zakari.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, urged the FCT Minister to find a lasting solution to the incessant abductions in the area.

Aderibigbe said: “Police response to kidnapping in Pegi community is poor”.

Details shortly…