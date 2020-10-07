JUST IN: Reps move to curb SARS excesses

By Victor Oluwasegun and Tony Akowe, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to act over allegations of extra judicial killings, harassment, impunity and others vices against operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was sequel to adoption of the prayers of a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by House Leader Alhassan Ado-Doguwa on the needs to stop the human right abuses of SARS.

The lawmakers resolved to expunge section 215 (5) that indemnifies the police from individual responsibilities for their action.

They also agreed to hold a public hearing for Nigerians to ventilate all the human rights travesties of the SARS with the aim of guarding against such in the future.

They chronicled different experiences as catalogued by various constituents against the SARS, noting Nigerians fear the police more than armed robbers.

They resolved to invite the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to answer relevant questions before the lawmakers on the FSARS/SARS .

