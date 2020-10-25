just-in:-south-west-govs,-ministers-visit-sanwo-olu

South-West governors Sunday visited the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the destruction of properties and social disorder the state experienced in the past days.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Health, Olorunmibe Mamora and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and Minister of Mines and Steel, Olamilekan Adebite, were among those who paid him a courtesy visit.

Among the governors who visted Sanwo-Olu include: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

