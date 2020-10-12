JUST IN: Tension as FCT teachers chase out pupils

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have chased away pupils who resumed after seven-month of COVID lockdown.

The teachers under the aegis of the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), said Area Council Chairmen in the territory have refused to implement the national minimum wage as well as payment of arrears.

When The Nation visited the LEA Primary School Kubwa, which also houses the Junior Secondary School, Kubwa, pupils had been chased out of their classrooms from as early as 8am.

Only students of the Junior Secondary school were allowed in as Secondary school teachers had been paid by the FCT Administration.

In September, chairman of the union, Stephen Knabayi, had directed members not to resume work whenever schools reopened.

He said while the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has commenced payment of the new minimum wage, the six Area Councils in the territory saddled with payment of primary school teachers have refused to budge.

The FCTA had on October 8 slated the reopening of schools for Monday, October 12, announcing the cancellation of third T



term and equally warning private schools against demanding fees for the cancelled term.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who gave the directives at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja however added that all boarding schools would be reopened a day earlier.

Details shortly…