JUST IN: Top Oyo Politician Abducted Ahead Of Meeting With Governor Makinde

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

It was gathered that the council chairman was abducted alongside his driver along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road.

It was further learnt that the council chairman was heading to Ibadan for a meeting today (Monday) with the state governor, Seyi Makinde when the incident occurred.

The vigilantes in the area are already combing the forest around the scene of the abduction in order to secure the release of the chairman and his driver.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the abductors had contacted the family of the victims and demanded N200 million ransom.

Updates later

