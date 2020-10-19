JUST IN: Violent Protests Erupt In Kano As 17-Year-Old Boy Dies In Police Custody

There was pandemonium on Monday morning as Kano residents took to the streets to violently protest against the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy Saifullahi.

Saifullahi who was a resident of Kofar Mata quarters was said to have been arrested 2 days ago by the police, while he was sleeping at his family house.

According to Amnesty International, it was alleged that Saifullah was tortured to death by the police.

It was also gathered that the people of the community had told the officers that he was never known for any form of criminal tendencies, however, he remained in police custody where he allegedly gave up the ghost.

The community said Saifullahi had been released on bail only for the police to re-arrest and detain him again, where he was allegedly tortured to death.

The police brought his corpse to the family house this morning, making the angry residents take to the streets to protest.

It was further learnt that protesters have barricaded the main Kofar Mata road and set tyres on fire, chanting songs calling for an end to police brutality.

