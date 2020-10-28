just-in:-wike-reshuffles-cabinet,-approves-employment-of-5000-youths

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the employment of 5000 youths into the state’s civil service and ordered civil servants from grade one to 10 to resume work.

The governor also effected minor cabinet reshuffle during the state’s Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

Speaking after the meeting, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo said the youths to be employed must not be more than 35 years.

He said there were existing vacancies in the civil service for engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians and other fields.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the recruitment drive undertaken by the Wike’s administration would cushion the employment gap in the state.

Nsirim also said the council directed civil servants, who were asked to stay back at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, to resume work on November 2and.

He said: “Civil servants on grade level 1 to 10 who have been at home because of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown are to resume work Monday November 2nd 2020.

Similarly, bars that have been closed down since COVID-19 lockdown are to open, while night clubs will remain closed.”

He said the government approved a minor cabinet reshuffle moving the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to the Ministry of Works.

He said the current Commissioner for Works would henceforth head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, while the commissioner he replaced would move to the Ministry of Transport.

Nsirim said that the current Commissioner for Transport would be in charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

He said the council decided that the Rebisi Flyover would be inaugurated on 7th November, 2020 by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN).

On his part, the Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia said the council approval for the employment of 5000 youths showed that governor Wike is youth friendly.