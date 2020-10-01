Breaking News

Just Like You: Nick Hornby’s contemporary love story nestled in a Brexit novel

By
0
Post Views: Visits 64

Michèle Roberts’s exquisite recent memoir Negative Capability, succinctly expresses the imaginative power of authentic fiction by writing: “My own tiny pain helped me think about others’ huge ones.” It is the writer’s capacity to embody the life of another with respect, consideration and sensitivity that separates great fiction that reads as truth from a false impersonation of life.

When the creative ambition extends to creating a character that is a different gender, race, class or religion than your own, the stakes are heightened. Recent years in particular have seen a welcome discourse on cultural appropriation – where members of the dominant culture adopt elements of the minority culture and there is an imbalance of power.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Buhari Allows Us To Take Loans, We Are Borrowing To Develop – Amaechi

Previous article

Coronavirus: 442 new cases, 4 deaths as stricter house visitor limits introduced

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News