JusticeforFavour: Odumosu vows to bring rapists, killers to book

By Precious Igbonwelundu

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to bring all those involved in the gang rape and murder of 11-year-old Favour Ikechukwu to justice.

He made the promise during a condolence visit on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to the family’s residence in Ejigbo.

Favour was gang-raped to death on September 30 at Olarenwaju Street, Ejigbo while running an errand for her nursing mother.

The Nation reports that news of Favour’s ordeal generated public outcry with more residents alleging that rape of underage girls was a norm in neighbourhood.

Consoling the deceased girl’s family, Odumosu promised the command would support them.

The police boss directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Mrs. Yetunde Longe, who accompanied him, to deploy additional detectives from her office to go after and arrest the fleeing culprits so they can be prosecuted.

Odumosu also inaugurated a refurbished and newly constructed office complex at Ejigbo Divisional headquarters executed by a businessman, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, as well as ten vehicles donated to the division by the LCDA chairman, Oloyede Monsuru Obe.