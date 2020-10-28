World News K.G.B. Museum Closes; Lipstick Gun and Other Spy Relics Go on Sale By Sarah Bahr 9 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 A Lithuanian collector is shutting his espionage museum in Manhattan after less than two years, citing the pandemic. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments