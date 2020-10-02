K9 finds 24 pounds of cocaine worth $600,000 as well as $125,000 in cash hidden in dry wall

A drug-sniffing dog discovered 24 pounds of cocaine worth some $600,000 as well as $125,000 in cash behind a bathroom vanity in a Bronx apartment, leading to the arrest of three men, according to local and federal authorities.

Balu, the K-9 with the Port Authority Police, was deployed by cops to a two-bedroom apartment at 1500 Popham Avenue in Morris Heights on September 3, according to an indictment which was unsealed by federal authorities on Wednesday.

During the search, the dog led agents to an area near the bathroom sink.

Agents then discovered some 24 pounds of cocaine and cash behind the vanity and medicine cabinet, according to the New York Post.

Investigators said the packages of cocaine were labeled with a Chinese dragon stamp.

Prosecutors said the street value of cocaine and other illegal narcotics have spiked due to a decreased supply caused by the travel restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Authorities also discovered more than 100 pills and a makeshift pill press.

The drug raid resulted in the arrest and indictment of alleged trafficker Cesar Chavez and two other co-conspirators – his nephew, Cristian Rodriguez Chavez, and Roberto Javier-Batista.

Earlier in the summer, state and federal investigators began surveilling the apartment on Popham Avenue in the Bronx as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Agents with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the New York State Police monitored Chavez’s movements, according to the DEA.

On several occasions, Chavez was seen entering and leaving the apartment building with a bag.

On September 3, Chavez was seen leaving the building along with Javier-Batista. Chavez was allegedly carrying a ‘brick-shaped package wrapped in plastic.’

Chavez then got into the driver’s seat of a car and the two men drove off.

A short time later, as state police tried to stop the vehicle, Javier-Batista allegedly got out of the car and fled on foot with the suspicious package.

Chavez, who was still in the driver’s seat, drove off.

Later that same evening, Chavez was seen getting into a car driven by his nephew, Cristian Rodriguez Chavez.

Moments later, Javier-Batista then entered the rear of the same vehicle while carrying a package that looked similar to the brick-shaped item that he was allegedly seen with earlier in the day.

State police stopped the car and saw Javier-Batista allegedly trying to push the package under the driver’s seat.

Investigators recovered the package and had its contents examined in a lab. Authorities said the lab confirmed that the package contained a kilogram of cocaine.

Agents then conducted a search of the apartment, where they say they discovered large quantities of cash as well as 12 kilograms of cocaine.

Investigators said that Chavez went to great lengths to conceal the cocaine because of their inflated value, which is due in large part to the shortage of supplies.

According to the DEA, the $600,000 wholesale value of the seized cocaine is indicative of the highly inflated prices of narcotics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel restrictions put in place by New York City and the state to get the virus under control have also hampered narcotics trafficking, according to the government.

Since the pandemic hit this past spring, wholesale prices for cocaine have skyrocketed by as much as 72 per cent per kilogram.

Before the pandemic, one kilogram of cocaine would have cost somewhere between $25,000 and $35,000.

Now, the same quantity of cocaine costs some $48,000.

‘As traffickers navigate COVID-impacted drug markets, their drug stashes are more valuable and their concealment methods more necessary, as evident in this investigation,’ said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

‘I applaud our law enforcement partners on their diligent work and their efforts in safeguarding our nation from the perils of drug use and abuse.’

‘The conduct charged in this case is brazen,’ Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said.

‘The defendants’ alleged cocaine business flourished as the Bronx and the rest of New York City struggled with devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘After evading police, the defendants immediately returned to the scene of the crime, where agents and investigators were waiting.

‘The recovery of $125,000 in cash and cocaine worth more than a half million dollars from an apartment in Morris Heights will put a dent in their high level trafficking operation.’