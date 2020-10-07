Daily News

Kaduna appoints Bamalli Emir of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

“He succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020, after reigning for 45 years,” Kaduna State local government affairs commissioner Ja’afaru Sani said in a statement.

Alhaji Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai congratulated Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign.





