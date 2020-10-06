Kaduna: Governor El-Rufai presents N237.52bn draft 2021 budget

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday said the spending choices of the state government demonstrate its commitment to building human capital and infrastructure and promoting social welfare.

Mr El-Rufai also said the state seeks to retain its economic competitiveness and enhance its capacity to support the vulnerable by enacting a Social Protection Bill to build on its recently adopted Social Protection Policy

The governor was speaking while presenting the state’s 2021 draft budget to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

He disclosed that 66 percent of the N257bn budget is devoted to capital expenditure to support its commitments to Education, Health, Infrastructure and Agriculture.

He stated that while the state seeks to expand its capacity to collect more internally generated revenues, it will not hike taxes or levies. Therefore, it will not propose a Finance Bill in 2021, given the need to support businesses and individuals to cope with the economic consequences of Covid-19.

Mr El-Rufai said since 2015, the government has pumped record levels of capital investment into the state.

“In 2019, Kaduna State achieved 97.5% budget performance for capital expenditure, spending N148.57bn of the N152.33bn budgeted. This is more than twice the erstwhile record of capital spending of over N62bn in 2016,” he said.

Giving details of the budget, he said 63 percent of the total proposed budget is devoted to Education, Health and Infrastructure.

However, the proportion of the capital budget allocated to the Economic and Social Sectors is higher.

“A sum of N124bn, almost 79% of the capital budget of N157.56bn is allocated to the Economic and Social sectors. This preserves the ability to maintain investment levels in Education and Health, while continuing projects in the urban renewal programmes,” he said.

He explained that the state budget reflects the government’s commitment to promote equality of opportunity, accelerate human capital development, attain fiscal viability, and reduce inequality.

He noted that the budget proposals have taken into account the economic uncertainty unleashed by Covid-19, assuring that fiscal realism is an underlying principle of the draft budget.

Mr El-Rufai said “despite the subsisting dangers from the Covid-19 pandemic, life must continue, and we must strive to manage the situation as best we can and make progress wherever possible.”

The governor expressed his gratitude to the Kaduna State House of Assembly for the partnership that has enabled the government to anchor many of its reform measures in new laws.