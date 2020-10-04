Kaduna govt releases N3bn for urban renewal projects in Kafanchan – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government said on Saturday that it has released N3 billion to contractors as part payment for Urban Renewal projects in Kafanchan.

Mr Thomas Gyang, Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, made this known while responding to questions from citizens during a virtual 2021 Draft Budget Townhall Meeting, with the theme, “Budget of Recovery”.

Gyang also said that the government had handed over the sites for projects to the contractors.

Mr Godwin Kumai, a champion of Community Development Charter, Jema’a LGA, had complained that while urban renewal projects were ongoing in Kaduna metropolis and Zaria, nothing seemed to be happening in Kafanchan.

But Gyang explained that the sites for urban renewal project have been handed over to two contractors on Oct. 2, adding that advanced payment of N3 billion have been released to the contractors.

He said that among the major projects that would be carried out was the construction of a dual carriageway from Railway Crossing to Unguwan Rimi and would be fitted with streetlights.

Gyang added that all major roads in Kafanchan township would reconstructed.

“So, by Monday you will see contractors moving to sites to begin construction in earnest.

“I want to assure the people of Kafanchan and environs that Kafanchan township will soon be transformed beyond recognition.

“I am urging everyone to support the government to succeed in proving the needed infrastructure for development to thrive in every community,” he said.

Earlier, citizens from Chikun, Lere and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state had called on the state government to improve the security situation in the state for economic activities to thrive.

Mr Kuliyak Clement from Chikun LGA, pointed out that eight out of the 12 wards in the LGA were bedeviled by security challenges.

He described the development as “counterproductive” to the economic, educational, and agricultural development efforts in the area.

