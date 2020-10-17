Kaduna Housing deficit: Horticulturist experiments with bamboo house

Storey building to cost N.5m as interest in novel houses grows

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In Kaduna, the new trend in the construction of houses is by bamboo. There is a strong belief among the users of bamboo to construct houses that the material are more environmentally friendly than other materials currently being used for home construction.

Others argue that bamboo houses are more durable as they can withstand global warming and ecological challenges. Above all these, the promoters of the idea add that the houses can easily be mass-produced and used nationwide at a cheaper cost than wood and blockhouses.

Already, bamboo houses are springing out in some parts of Kaduna as a demonstration of the seriousness of the new idea, which is catching the interest of many people in the state.

The interest is picking in the state as a result of a campaign being championed by an ambitious horticulturist and entrepreneur, who is venturing into bamboo houses after some years in the flower business.

Mallam Ibrahim Salisu, who is the founder of Teku International Farm Kaduna, told Arewa Voice that his firm embarked on the pioneering of the bamboo homes in order the add to the stock of eco-friendly house stock in the country.

To ensure the success of the project, Salisu has already trained many youths in Kaduna on the innovative technology of using bamboo to construct affordable houses in the state.

The houses, he said, can withstand global warming and other ecological challenges bedevilling the environment.

“I am currently constructing a storey building with raw-bamboo trees in the centre of Kaduna which would attract thousands of tourists from other parts of the world. I hope they will come and see the creative designs of a bamboo storey building that is cheap in construction and can last for over 200 of years without any problem,” Salisu said… ”

According to the promoter of the housing idea, bamboo is destined to play a major role in the green revolution campaign being pushed by him as more people and businesses choose to build with the versatile and sustainable building material.

He said, “We are creating amazing bamboo structures for schools, hotels, hospitals, homes, stadiums and even bridges.”

He said bamboo creative- design- buildings hold enormous potentials for future construction and tourism industry in Nigeria as well as increases the hope for the poor to own houses in the country.

“It also helps the soil retain water, aiding in moisture regulation throughout the rainy and dry seasons. Bamboo also absorbs more tons of CO2 than trees due to its extreme growth rate,” Salisu added.

The Director, African Climate Reporters, Comrade Nurudden Bello, who has been visiting some of the bamboo houses in the state, said one of the best ways to reduce global warming is through the concept of building houses with bamboo.

“Bamboo represents a great resource for eco-friendly buildings: thanks to its rapid life cycle (it takes from three to five years to re-grow, while other plants generally need fifteen), it is suitable for building market and is increasingly respectful of the planet.

Nurudden, who is a climatologist, said bamboo forests are very friendly to the environment and called on Nigerians to stop bush burning.

He called on Nigerians to use the rainy season in planting trees.

According to him, desertification, deforestation and the extraction of natural resources force millions of wildlife including human beings to migrate, highlighting the need to halt cutting-down of forest trees to avert the spread of diseases from animals to human.

For now, Malam Ibrahim Salisu, who is spearheading the bamboo homes, has reached the roofing level of the bamboo storey building at the Unguwan Sarki area of Kaduna, near the famous Folawiyo Pedestrian Bridge.

When completed, the novel one-storey building measuring 30 by 30 feet will consist of six rooms, three toilets, two kitchens and a store.

According to Salisu, a one-storey bamboo building can be safely delivered at the cost of between N500, 000 and N550, 000.

Interestingly, while the construction is ongoing, many excited natives of the area have already indicated their resolve to build or buy the house through the pioneer, Salisu.

Vanguard