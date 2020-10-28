kaduna-relaxes-curfew,-explains-hovering-helicopters

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Kaduna has reviewed curfew hours throughout the 23 council of the State.

It said the curfew has been relaxed to 6pm and 6am.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, also asked residents not to panic over presence of military helicopters hovering over Kaduna.

Aruwan explained the helicopters and other air platforms were on security operations against bandits in several locations in the state.

“Government issues this clarification to give feedback to the citizens who are genuinely committed to peace, law and order in Kaduna State.

“There is no need for apprehension about these operations. Residents of the state should ignore the false narratives being peddled about this military campaign on social media.

“The Kaduna State Government appreciates the sacrifices, commitment and patriotism of the officers and men of the Armed Forces, Police, DSS and other agencies participating in the ongoing operations across the state,” he said.

On the curfew, the Commissioner said from Thursday, residents can move and pursue their lawful business from 6am to 6pm.

“Movement is restricted during the night-time curfew hours of 6pm to 6am.

“Government appeals to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals and continue to cooperate with the security agencies,” he said.