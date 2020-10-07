BREAKING: Ahmed Nuhu Appointed as Emir of Zazzau

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as the 19th Emir of Zazzau, The Street Journal reports.

This was confirmed in a Statement signed by Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ja’faru Ibrahim Sanu and made available to The Street Journal on Wednesday, October 7.

He succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020 after reigning for 45 years.

Alh. Bamalli is the first Emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years following the demise of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi, in 1920.

Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a masters degree in international relations and diplomacy and a diploma in organizational leadership from Oxford University.

He is also a fellow on conflict resolution from the University of York, United Kingdom.

On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Mallon Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alh. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.

