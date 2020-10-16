Kano amends emirates’ rotational law

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the State Emirates Council Amendment Law 2020, making the Emir of Kano permanent chairman of the council of emirs.

In the former arrangement, the position used to rotate across the five first class emirs in the state.

With the signing of the amended law, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, remains permanent chairman of the council.

His successor will also head the council.

Ganduje gave assent to the new law during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at Africa House of Government House, Kano.

“Before the signing of this Amended Law, we had four king makers from each of the five emirates. But we now have five kingmakers from each of the five emirates in the state.

“We have done this to avert any unwanted situation (a tally) in an event of appointing an emir. We need to have an odd number, not even number, when voting for an emir,” Ganduje said.

The Governor explained the emir of Kano, being the 4th in the ranking of emirs in the country, should be a permanent chairman of the State Council of Emirs, to avoid contradictions.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said: “Very soon, the Emir of Kano (Aminu Ado Bayero) will be inaugurated as the Chairman of the State Council of Emirs.”

The statement added the Secretariat, located at Gidan Shettima, is being renovated in preparation for the inauguration.