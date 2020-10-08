Kano approves five mega unity schools for emirates

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano has approved establishment of five mega unity schools in the five Emirates of the state for the 2021/20/22 academic session.

Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the development, said admission into the schools, which start with four arms of classes ranging from JSS I, JSS II and JSS III, will be on merit through examination.

Garba explained that each local government will present 20 candidates for exams per arm, where the 10 best students will be selected.

“This means 80 students are expected to be presented by each local government for the four classes,” he said.

Garba disclosed the State Executive Council also approved N127.1 million for payment of compensation to properties owners for the construction of primary school along Kwanar Ganduje (Masallacin Mariya), sharada quarters while contract for flood control at Gaida, Kuka Uku along Madobi Junction to Panshekara Road, approved at N26.1 million was ratified.

Approval was also made for release of N18.4 million for the construction of administrative block and public convenience at Na’ibawa Terminus, while about N5 million was approved for the state Transport Authority (KASTA) as workers salary and maintenance of vehicles.

Kano State government also ratified awarded contract worth N280.5 million and release of 50 per cent advance payment of N140.2 million for the upgrade of Gidan Shettima to serve as the five Emirate Council’s headquarters in Kano city.