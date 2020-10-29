Kano Commissioner Who Was Sacked For Celebrating Abba Kyari’s Death Gets New Appointment

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, has appointed former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji as chairman of the State’s Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee.

It would be recalled that Engr. Mu’azu Magaji was sacked in April due to statement he made on social media mocking late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

This development was contained in a letter dated October 29, 2020, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate, Office of the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Bilikisu Shehu Maimota; Nigerian Tribune reports.

Updates later…

